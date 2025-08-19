Is Jordin Canada Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Dream vs. Aces)
The Atlanta Dream are the No. 2 seed in the WNBA at the moment, but they will be without a key piece of their starting lineup for the next few games.
Guard Jordin Canada is out with a hamstring injury, and she's expected to miss at least two weeks, according to ESPN's Kendra Andrews. That means that Canada will miss tonight's game against the Las Vegas Aces, Thursday's game against the Minnesota Lynx, and Saturday's game against the New York Liberty.
Oddsmakers at DraftKings have set the Dream as 2.5-point road underdogs on Tuesday night against an Aces team that has won seven games in a row and nine of its last 10.
With Canada out of the lineup, the Dream will likely lean more on Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, and Naz Hillmon on offense. Atlanta has played a rather big lineup with Canada out of action.
Canada missed time earlier this season as well, so hopefully the Dream will be able to stay afloat without her.
If the two-week timetable for the Dream guard is correct, her first chance to return to action would be on Wednesday, Aug. 27, against the Aces or Friday, Aug. 29, against the Dallas Wings.
