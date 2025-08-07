Is Rhyne Howard Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Dream vs. Sky)
Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard has been dealing with a knee injury that kept her out of the All-Star Game, and she's been listed as doubtful for Thursday night's matchup against the Chicago Sky.
Even with Howard likely out of the lineup, oddsmakers at DraftKings have set the 18-11 Dream as 9.5-point road favorites.
Atlanta has been able to stay afloat without Howard in the lineup, and it's tied with the Phoenix Mercury for the third-best record in the WNBA. Still, losing Howard is a pretty big blow to an Atlanta offense that is No. 2 in offensive rating this season.
All-Star Allisha Gray has stepped up in a big way with Howard out, and she's one of the players that I believe is worth targeting in the prop market in this matchup -- especially if her counterpart doesn't suit up.
Gray is averaging 18.7 points per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from 3-point range. Since the All-Star break, she’s pushed that number to 19.9 points per game in seven games.
If Howard remains out of the lineup, Gray should be in line for a big game on Thursday.
As for Howard, it appears that she's getting closer to returning for Atlanta. The three-time All-Star has appeared in 19 games for the Dream this season and is averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 34.9 percent from the field and 30.3 percent from beyond the arc.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
