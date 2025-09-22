Is Isaiah Likely Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lions vs. Ravens)
Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely has been ruled out for the third straight game with a foot injury, but it appears that the Ravens youngster is nearing a return.
Likely was a limited participant in practice in Week 3, a positive sign for his chances of playing sooner rather than later. While he's out, Mark Andrews has been the top tight end for the Ravens, but the veteran has just two catches for seven yards in 2025.
Last season, Likely flashed some red-zone prowess, catching 42 passes for 477 yards and six scores. He will be a nice addition to a loaded Baltimore offense once he's able to return to action.
In the meantime, there is another Ravens pass catcher that bettors should target in this Monday Night Football matchup with the Detroit Lions.
Best Ravens Prop Bet With Isaiah Likely Out in Week 3
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting's best anytime touchdown scorer picks for this game why veteran DeAndre Hopkins is worth a look as the top red-zone threat in this Baltimore passing game:
DeAndre Hopkins Anytime TD (+370)
Has De’Andre Hopkins turned back the clock?
The five-time Pro Bowler has found the end zone twice in the 2025 season, and nearly caught two scores in Week 2 despite only being targeted twice by Lamar Jackson.
Hopkins is set at nearly 4/1 odds since he’s only seen four targets through two games, but he’s caught all of those passes for 99 yards and two scores despite playing just 26.2 percent of the team’s snaps.
D-Hop has become a red-zone threat for the Ravens, and he may be worth a look at this price in a game that figures to be a shootout on Monday.
