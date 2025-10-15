J.J. McCarthy 'Could' Return in Week 7, Impacting Eagles vs. Vikings Odds
Minnesota Vikings starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy is making progress towards a return to action, as he returned to practice on Monday, giving him a chance to play in Week 7 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
According to Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell, McCarthy is still not at 100 percent (neither is backup quarterback Carson Wentz), but the young quarterback “could” return this week if practice goes well.
McCarthy has not played since Week 2 due to an ankle injury.
It seems that oddsmakers think McCarthy could be under center for the 3-2 Vikings in Week 7, as the spread for the Eagles-Vikings matchup has shifted since opening with the Eagles as 2.5-point favorites.
Minnesota is now a 1.5-point underdog at home in the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, and it’s possible this line could move even further if O’Connell ends up announcing McCarthy as the starter. The Vikings are 1-1 in the former first-round pick’s starts this season, although he struggled mightily in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons.
McCarthy has thrown for just 301 yards in two games while completing a pedestrian 58.5 percent of his passes. He did lead a fourth-quarter comeback in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears, but the second-year quarterback has certainly had some growing pains in 2025 after missing all of his rookie season with a knee injury.
The Eagles have lost two games in a row, so bettors may also be on the Vikings to cover the spread as underdogs, helping drive the line down.
Either way, McCarthy likely gives the Vikings a better chance to win than Wentz, who threw two picks against the Pittsburgh Steelers in his lone tough matchup as the starter. Wentz beat the Cincinnati Bengals (losers of four in a row) and the Cleveland Browns (1-5 this season) in his two other starts.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.