Positive J.J. McCarthy Injury Update Doesn't Move Eagles vs. Vikings Odds for NFL Week 7
The Minnesota Vikings received a positive injury update on Monday, as they held a bonus practice out of their bye week and quarterback J.J. McCarthy (ankle) was a participant.
This is a step in the right direction for the second-year quarterback, as he has not played since injuring his ankle in Week 2 of the 2025 season against the Atlanta Falcons. The Vikings are 1-1 in McCarthy's starts, but it's unclear if he'll be able to play in Week 7.
Ahead of Minnesota's matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell did not commit to McCarthy playing this week.
Carson Wentz (shoulder) is also dealing with an injury, but he could be in line to get the start if the Vikings aren't comfortable with McCarthy's progress.
As a result, oddsmakers at DraftKings have the Vikings set as home underdogs in Week 7, even though McCarthy returned to the practice field. Minnesota opened up as a 2.5-point dog in the odds on Sunday night, and that line has held steady entering Tuesday morning.
It's certainly possible that things could shift in the coming days, especially if McCarthy is able to log full practices on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. O'Connell has previously stressed the desire to have his young quarterback get in a full week of practice before bringing him back into the lineup.
This season, McCarthy hasn't looked all that great, despite leading Minnesota to a fourth-quarter comeback win in Week 1. He has thrown for just 301 yards in two games while completing a pedestrian 58.5 percent of his passes.
A first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, McCarthy missed his entire rookie season due to a knee injury, and he's struggled to stay healthy again in 2025.
Even with the Eagles coming off back-to-back losses, oddsmakers seem to think that the Vikings are a risky bet to win at home in Week 7. This line will be worth monitoring throughout the week as the Vikings' starting quarterback for Sunday should become clearer with each practice.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.