Jaguars vs. 49ers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 4 (49ers Will Improve to 4-0)
The San Francisco 49ers can breathe a sigh of relief. Brock Purdy is set to return to the field this Sunday, missing just two games for the team. The 49ers were able to squeak out wins both weeks without Purdy, but they'll feel comfortable with their starting quarterback back under center moving forward.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for their Week 4 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and then I'll predict the game's final score.
Jaguars vs. 49ers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Jaguars +3.5 (-112)
- 49ers -3.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Jaguars +154
- 49ers -185
Total
- OVER 46.5 (-110)
- UNDER 46.5 (-110)
The line has moved half a point toward the 49ers throughout the week, from -3 to -3.5. The total has risen one point from 46.5 to 47.5.
Jaguars vs. 49ers Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm laying the points with the 49ers:
The San Francisco 49ers keep squeaking by their opponents, which might make you think they're on the brink of a losing streak, but their underlying metrics say they should be winning these games by a wider margin. They're fifth in the league in Net Yards per Play (+1.0), and Mac Jones has done a serviceable job in place of Brock Purdy.
The Jaguars are a middling team with an offense that still has plenty of question marks. Trevor Lawrence is not living up to expectations, and he now ranks 30th in the NFL in EPA+CPOE amongst starting quarterbacks. Only Cam Ward, Michael Penix Jr., and J.J. McCarthy rank worse than the Jaguars QB.
There will soon be a game where all of the Jaguars' flaws come to light and I think this is that time.
If I'm going to predict the final score, I'm going to need to have a take on the total as well. I have more faith in the Jaguars' defense than their offense, especially considering the Jaguars rank first in the NFL in opponent rush success rate. Additionally, Brock Purdy may need a half to find his stride, which could lead the 49ers to a slow start offensively.
I think the 49ers win and cover a relatively low-scoring affair.
Final score prediction: Jaguars 17, 49ers 24
