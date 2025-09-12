Jaguars vs. Bengals Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 2 (Can the Bengals Cover?)
Two undefeated teams will face off at Paycor Stadium on Sunday and their Week 1 and their paths to 1-0 couldn’t have been more different.
The Jacksonville Jaguars dominated their season opener from start to finish and won by 16 points on the road at Bank of America Stadium. The Cincinnati Bengals, on the other hand, struggled on offense despite being an offensive juggernaut last campaign and squeaked by with a one-point victory after the Cleveland Browns missed a potential game-winning field goal from 36 yards out. Now both sides will aim to improve to 2-0.
SI Betting will be sharing score predictions for every NFL game this season by using the latest odds to project likely outcomes. Here’s our betting breakdown for Sunday’s matchup between Jacksonville and Cincinnati.
Jaguars vs. Bengals Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Jaguars +3.5 (-115)
- Bengals -3.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Jaguars: +142
- Bengals: -170
Total
- 48.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
The books appear to be turning on the Bengals as the weekend approaches. The Bengals were -225 on the moneyline as 5.5-point favorites on DraftKings when the lines opened.
Cincinnati has struggled lately but has covered the spread in 56.1% of its games under Zac Taylor.
Jaguars vs. Bengals Final Score Prediction
This year’s Jaguars did dominate the Carolina Panthers 26-10 in Week 1, but that’s not too impressive when you consider that they were facing last year’s worst scoring defense. Carolina hasn’t made any significant upgrades since giving up 31.4 points per game in 2024. Jacksonville will face another team that fielded a terrible defense last season in Week 2.
The Bengals’ defense unexpectedly powered their Week 1 win by coming up with two big second-half interceptions while its elite offense flopped. Cincinnati’s offense isn’t likely to underperform again given the weapons at its disposal, though.
The Bengals averaged 28.9 points per game at home and I can’t see Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins combining for less than 60 receiving yards in a second consecutive game. Cincinnati only won three home games last season, but their average margin of victory was 13.7 points in those contests.
I’m banking on the Bengals putting together a major bounce-back performance in a convincing win.
Final Score Prediction: Bengals 28, Jaguars 21
