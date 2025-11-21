Jaguars vs. Cardinals Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 12 (Can Jacksonville Stay Hot?)
The Arizona Cardinals are looking to get back on track when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon.
The Cardinals have been outscored 85-44 in the last two weeks and have lost seven of their last eight, while the Jaguars are coming off a 35-6 win over the Chargers despite being home underdogs.
The oddsmakers have the Cardinals as home underdogs at the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 12 matchup.
Jaguars vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Jaguars -3 (-110)
- Cardinals +3 (-110)
Moneyline
- Jaguars: -166
- Cardinals: +140
Total
- 47.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
The line has moved just a half point since the odds opened for this one. The Jaguars went from -2.5 to -3, while the total remains at 47.5.
Can the Jaguars keep it up on the road?
Jaguars vs. Cardinals Final Score Prediction
I broke down this game earlier this week in the Jaguars vs. Cardinals betting preview:
Arizona was hanging around in games earlier this season, but that hasn’t been the case in the last two weeks. After not losing a game by more than four points, and beating the Cowboys after the bye, the Cardinals have been outscored 85-44 in their last two games.
And it’s not as if home-field advantage has been all that important for the Cardinals, who are 1-4 at State Farm Stadium.
The Jaguars are starting to show signs that they can get back to the team that won four of five to start the season. Maybe they aren’t as good as that starting record suggested, but they’re certainly better than the Cardinals.
Pick: Jaguars -2.5 (-115)
The Cardinals have shown me nothing in recent weeks to believe that they can win this one. They’re just 1-4 at home on the season, and they didn’t even cover in that one victory.
The Jaguars are coming off a dominant win over the Chargers, and could make this one a laugher as well.
Final Score Prediction: Jaguars 30, Cardinals 17
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.