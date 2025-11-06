Is Jalen Green Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Clippers vs. Suns)
Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green is expected to make his 2025-26 season debut on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Green (hamstring) has missed the team's first eight games of the season, but he's officially listed as probable for Thursday night's matchup.
With Green expected to return, the Suns are set as home favorites against the Clippers, who are down James Harden and Kawhi Leonard in this matchup. Phoenix is just 3-5 this season, but it has won three of four games at home while going a perfect 4-0 against the spread in those matchups.
Last season, Green led the Houston Rockets in scoring, averaging 21.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from 3. Now, he'll look to make an impact on his new team as the Suns fight for a playoff spot in a loaded Western Conference.
Here's a look at how I'm betting on Green in the prop market in his Suns debut.
Best Jalen Green Prop Bet vs. Clippers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jalen Green OVER 12.5 Points (-116)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting's best NBA props for this game why Green may be undervalued in his season debut:
Jalen Green is listed as probable for tonight’s game, a sign that he’ll make his season debut after missing time with a hamstring injury.
Last season, Green averaged 21.0 points per game to lead the Houston Rockets while shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from 3. While the efficiency wasn’t great, Green was still a go-to option for the No. 2 seed in the West.
Now, his points prop is set at just 12.5 against a Clippers team that is in the bottom five in the league in defensive rating this season and has the worst net rating (-21.1) on the road in the NBA.
Green should walk into a pretty solid role in this Phoenix offense that is desperate for a proven scorer outside of star guard Devin Booker. I think this line is a little low, even if Green ends up being on a minutes limit in his debut.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.