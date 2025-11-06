Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Clippers vs. Suns on Thursday Night)
The Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns are the only game in town on Thursday night, as the NBA has a light schedule ahead of a loaded NBA Cup slate on Friday night.
Both of these teams are under .500 this season, as the Clips have dropped back-to-back games against Miami and Oklahoma City to open the week. Meanwhile, the Suns picked up a huge win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday before losing to Golden State on Tuesday night.
There are a few key injuries to watch – and that could open up prop opportunities – as James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and Dillon Brooks have all been ruled out on Thursday.
If you’re not sold on a side for this Western Conference clash, there are a few player prop angles to consider for Thursday’s action.
I’m eyeing Bradley Beal to step up for the Clippers with Harden and Leonard out, as well as a prop for All-Star guard Devin Booker.
Here’s a breakdown of the best props for this standalone matchup in the NBA on Nov. 6.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Clippers vs. Suns
- Bradley Beal OVER 14.5 Points (-116)
- Jalen Green OVER 12.5 Points (-116)
- Devin Booker OVER 28.5 Points (-106)
Bradley Beal OVER 14.5 Points (-116)
It’s been a slow start to Bradley Beal’s Clippers tenure, but he has a revenge game on Thursday against the Suns, who waived and stretched his contract this past offseason.
Beal is averaging just 8.0 points in 20.3 minutes per game to open the season, but he should be in line for an expanded role in his fifth appearance of the 2025-26 campaign.
With both Harden and Leonard out, Beal could end up operating as the No. 1 option in this Clippers offense. He’s coming off his best scoring game of the season, dropping 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting in a loss to the Miami Heat.
I’d expect Beal’s shot diet to increase on Thursday, as the Clippers don’t really have an offensive hub outside of him and veteran point guard Chris Paul that can run the offense tonight.
Let’s not forget, Beal still averaged 17.0 points per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from 3 last season. He can take a step forward as a scorer as long as the minutes are there for him to do so.
Jalen Green OVER 12.5 Points (-116)
Jalen Green is listed as probable for tonight’s game, a sign that he’ll make his season debut after missing time with a hamstring injury.
Last season, Green averaged 21.0 points per game to lead the Houston Rockets while shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from 3. While the efficiency wasn’t great, Green was still a go-to option for the No. 2 seed in the West.
Now, his points prop is set at just 12.5 against a Clippers team that is in the bottom five in the league in defensive rating this season and has the worst net rating (-21.1) on the road in the NBA.
Green should walk into a pretty solid role in this Phoenix offense that is desperate for a proven scorer outside of star guard Devin Booker. I think this line is a little low, even if Green ends up being on a minutes limit in his debut.
Devin Booker OVER 28.5 Points (-106)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Booker could be in line for a big game on Thursday night:
This season, Devin Booker is averaging 31.0 points per game while shooting an impressive 51.6 percent from the field and 43.1 percent from beyond the arc.
With Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal no longer in Phoenix, a ton of the scoring load has fallen on Booker – especially with Jalen Green missing the start to the season.
Booker is averaging 19.9 shots per game, and he’s taken over 20 shots in four of his last five matchups. He’s scored at least 29 points in six of his eight games and finished with 28 points in one of the games where he missed this line.
The Clippers have actually been pretty shaky on defense to open the season, ranking 26th in the league in defensive rating, 16th in opponent field goal percentage and 27th in opponent 3-point percentage.
I’m expecting Booker to still have a major workload on Thursday even with Green listed as probable for this matchup. I’ll gladly take him to push 30 or more points for the seventh time in nine games.
