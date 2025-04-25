Jalen Milroe's NFL Draft Odds Suggest He’ll Be Picked Early in the Second Round
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe is one of the most intriguing prospects in the NFL Draft, and oddsmakers believe his wait to be selected won’t last much longer.
Milroe has +195 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to be picked by the Cleveland Browns, +340 odds to be picked by the New Orleans Saints, and +430 odds to be drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Browns currently hold the No. 33 and No. 36 picks in the second round, the Raiders have the 37th pick, and the Saints hold pick 40. All three need long-term answers at quarterback, and Milroe certainly fits that.
Milroe has a cannon arm and is the best runner of this year’s quarterback class. He threw for 2,844 yards and 16 TDs and rushed for 726 yards and 20 TDs this past year.
The issue is that he has a tendency to be inaccurate with his passes and makes questionable decisions, evident in the 11 INTs he threw this past year. He’s more of a project QB with high upside. If a team can channel that, he might be the best quarterback in this draft.
If Milroe falls early in the second round, the Steelers and Jets are the most likely landing spots in the odds behind the Browns, Saints, and Raiders. The Steelers are +750 to pick Milroe, though they don’t have a second-round pick after trading it for DK Metcalf. The Jets are +850 and pick 42nd.
The Rams at +1000 are the most intriguing option to me, however. The odds are favorable, and the Rams have the 46th pick in the draft. Matt Stafford has two more years on his contract after signing an extension with the Rams this offseason, but it’s clear his time in LA is coming to an end.
If the Rams pick Milroe, he can sit for a year or two and learn under Stafford and Sean McVay. That’s a best-case scenario for a quarterback who needs the guidance of a duo like that to fully unlock his potential.
Shedeur Sanders is the current betting favorite to be drafted with the 33rd pick, currently held by the Browns, with -170 odds at FanDuel. If he goes there, we could see a run on quarterbacks starting with Milroe. He’s -174 to be picked ahead of Louisville QB Tyler Shough, who has +130 odds to be picked before Milroe.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $250 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.