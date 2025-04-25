Shedeur Sanders Heavy Betting Odds Favorite to be Picked by the Browns In Second Round
After seeing his draft stock crater in the leadup to last night’s first round, oddsmakers believe Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has finally found a team willing to pick him.
The former outright betting favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick, Sanders slid past the first round, watching Miami QB Cam Ward and Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart get selected by the Titans and Giants, respectively.
Now, Sanders is the heavy betting favorite to be the first selection of the first round, with -170 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to be the No. 33 overall pick. The Browns hold that pick and are -170 to be the team to select Sanders.
That equates to a 64% implied probability of occurring. Not a slam dunk, but certainly better than what Sanders saw in the first round as the quarterback-needy Titans, Giants, Saints, Raiders and Steelers all opted to use their picks elsewhere.
The Steelers were never outright betting favorites to select Sanders, but there was speculation he would land there. He was originally -180 to be the No. 1 pick, but saw those odds slide precipitously in the weeks before the draft. Yesterday, he was -650 to fall out of the Top 15 picks, which he did.
The Browns seem like a logical landing spot for Sanders. Their trade for Deshaun Watson has been an unmitigated disaster, and Watson is recovering from a torn achilles. They have Joe Flacco on the roster. He would be a good mentor for Sanders, but certainly isn't a long-term solution.
Sanders is an accurate passer, whom Mel Kiper has likened to Aaron Rodgers. Throughout the first round of ESPN’s draft coverage, Kiper lauded Sanders.
However, teams seem scared off by his lack of mobility, tendency to hold onto the ball too long, and throw into tight coverage. He also doesn’t have the kind of arm talent evaluators covet. His father being Hall of Famer Deion Sanders might have also played a role for some teams.
Regardless of the reasons, every team passed on Sanders in the first round. Now the Browns have an opportunity to end the slide and take a player many thought was a shoo-in to go first overall.
Behind Sanders, LSU tight end Mason Sanders (+470) and Alabama QB Jalen Milroe (+650) are next highest in the odds at FanDuel to be the 33rd pick. Minnesota OL Aireontae Ersery (+150) and Missouri WR Luther Burden III (+250) are the betting favorites to be selected with the 34th pick, which the Texans currently hold.
The Browns also have the No. 36 pick. It wouldn’t be surprising if they used that on Sanders if they opt to take another player at 33. If you’re betting this market, the Browns picking Sanders is the smarter play, as it gives you multiple options rather than just saying he’ll be the 33rd pick.
If Sanders somehow falls past them, the Raiders at 37 or the Saints at 40 seem like the most logical next landing spots. They’re both currently tied as the second betting favorites to pick Sanders with +550 odds.
