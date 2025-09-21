Is Jauan Jennings Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cardinals vs. 49ers)
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings appears to be a true game-time decision on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.
Jennings is dealing with ankle and shoulder injuries, and the 49ers have listed him as questionable for this matchup.
Jennings has been one of the top options at receiver for San Fran with Brandon Aiyuk on the PUP list, but the 49ers will have to look elsewhere if he has to sit out after playing in Weeks 1 and 2.
The 49ers are still favored in this game in the latest odds at DraftKings, even though Mac Jones is expected to start at quarterback for Brock Purdy in this matchup.
Jennings had a strong game in Week 2 with Jones under center, catching five of his 10 targets for 89 yards and a touchdowns. He's already racked up 105 yards on seven catches this season while being targeted 15 times.
A concerning sign for Jennings' availability is that prop bets have not been released for the 49ers' pass catchers in this game.
That could be an indication that oddsmakers are expecting a player to miss a game, and they don't want to get burned on lines being offered with that player in mind. Bettors may want to hold off on all 49ers prop bets with Jones under center in Week 3.
