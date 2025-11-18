Jaxson Dart Injury Update Shifts Giants vs. Lions Odds for NFL Week 12
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart missed the team's Week 11 loss to the Green Bay Packers with a concussion, but he is on track to return for Week 12 against the Detroit Lions.
According to SNY's Connor Hughes, Dart is on track to clear concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's matchup.
“The Giants believe they have their nucleus, too,” Hughes wrote. “They’re convinced they found their quarterback in Jaxson Dart, who is expected to clear concussion protocol this week, according to sources.”
That's great news for the 2-9 Giants as they look to pull off an upset in Detroit on Sunday. Oddsmakers have already taken notice to Dart's expected return, shifting the Giants from +11.5 to +10.5 in the latest odds. DraftKings still has New York at +390 to win the game, though, making it one of the biggest underdogs in Week 12.
New York has yet to win a road game this season (0-6), but both of its wins in the 2025 campaign have come with Dart under center.
Jameis Winston got the start in place of Dart in Week 11, and he threw for 201 yards while completing 65.5 percent of his passes. He threw a late pick to seal the loss to Green Bay, and he's clearly viewed as a downgrade from Dart in the betting market.
Dart has completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 1,417 yards, 10 scores and three interceptions. He's also been an elite rusher, carrying the ball 57 times for 317 and seven scores. While the Giants need him to avoid taking so many hits, Giants fans also have to love how willing the rookie is to put his body on the line to win.
It'll be interesting to see if the Giants' odds move any further once Dart officially clears concussion protocol later on this week.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
