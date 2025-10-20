Jayden Daniels Injury Impacts Opening Odds for Commanders vs. Chiefs in NFL Week 8
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels went down with a hamstring injury in Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys, putting his status for Week 8 against the Kansas City Chiefs up in the air.
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Daniels will have an MRI on Monday to help determine the severity of his injury.
Based on the opening odds for the Commanders vs. Chiefs game on Monday night, Daniels is facing an uphill battle to play. Washington opened as a 9.5-point underdog in the odds, but DraftKings has moved the Commanders to 10-point dogs on the road as of Monday morning.
Daniels has has already missed two games this season, and Washington is 1-1 when backup Marcus Mariota gets the start. Daniels, on the other hand, has led Washington to a 2-3 record while throwing for 1,031 yards, eight scores and one pick.
This is a tough, tough matchup against the Chiefs, who have won four of their last five games to get back over .500 in the 2025 season. Kansas City was favored by 11.5 points in Week 7 and beat the Las Vegas Raiders 31-0.
There's still a chance that Daniels can play in Week 8, but the results from his MRI will be telling for Monday's matchup. If Mariota is starting, the Commanders may move to even bigger underdogs throughout the week.
At 3-4, Washington is in danger of falling out of the playoff picture in the NFC. It has already dropped from +1800 to +5500 to win the Super Bowl after losing to Chicago and Dallas in the last two weeks.
