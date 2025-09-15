Jayden Daniels' Injury News Causes Massive Move to Commanders vs Raiders Odds
In a surprise piece of news that had oddsmakers scrambling to adjust their odds for Week 3, Commanders QB Jayden Daniels was diagnosed with a sprained knee that leaves his playing status in doubt for Washington’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday.
After opening the week as 6.5 point favorites, the spread dropped all the way to Commanders -2.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook after the news was reported today by Ian Rapoport. That four-point swing certainly indicates oddsmakers believe Daniels will be out of action this week.
Daniels sustained the knee injury last Thursday during the Commanders loss in Green Bay. He didn’t miss any time during the game, but underwent an MRI following it and was diagnosed with a sprained knee, which was just revealed today.
Marcus Mariota is the Commanders backup quarterback. The former No. 1 overall pick has plenty of experience and came in relief of Daniels twice last season when Daniels was injured during games. The Commanders won both of those games.
Despite Mariota being one of the top backups in the NFL, Daniels’ value can be seen in that line movement of four points. Last year, when Patrick Mahomes was questionable with a sprained ankle ahead of the Chiefs-Texans game the Chiefs odds to win that game swung six points, for instance.
The Commanders are at home against the Raiders, so that -2.5 spread indicates without Daniels this would be a pick ‘em on a neutral field.
This isn’t expected to be a long-term injury for Daniels and the Commanders' Super Bowl odds didn’t move on the news. They remain +2200 to win the Super Bowl on FanDuel.
One area to watch is their playoff odds. They remain outright favorites to make the playoffs, but those odds are now -105. They were closer to -120 entering the season after they made the playoffs last year.
How the game odds move the rest of the week will be informative on if Daniels plays or not. Oddsmakers might have been surprised by the early information, but they'll be on top of it the rest of the week and likely move the odds before any new information comes out.
