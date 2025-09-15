NFL Week 3 Schedule and Opening Odds for Every Game (Ravens Open as Favorites vs. Lions)
Two weeks are already down in the 2025 NFL season, and we’ve seen some amazing games.
The Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens got things started with an insane Sunday Night Football showing in Week 1, and there were several games in the 1 p.m. window in Week 2 that came down to the wire as well.
Week 3 has some interesting primetime games, starting with a Thursday Night Football matchup between two AFC East rivals in the Miami Dolphins and Bills. It wraps up with a matchup between two Super Bowl contenders in the Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions.
Both teams are coming off blowout wins in Week 2 after losing in Week 1, making the Week 3 standalone matchup an intriguing one to watch.
There’s some interesting spreads this week, including Baltimore opening as a 6-point favorite against Detroit on Monday night.
Here’s a look at the opening odds for every game in Week 3.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
NFL Odds for Every Week 3 Game
Thursday Night Football – Sept. 18
Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills
- Spread: Bills -12.5 (-110)
- Total: 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, Sept. 21 – 1 p.m. EST Games
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Minnesota Vikings
- Spread: Vikings -4.5 (-102)
- Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots
- Spread: Steelers -1.5 (-105)
- Total: 44.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans
- Spread: Colts -3 (-120)
- Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Spread: Jags -1.5 (-102)
- Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers
- Spread: Falcons -3.5 (-105)
- Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles
- Spread: Eagles -4.5 (-110)
- Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
New York Jets vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Spread: Bucs -7 (-110)
- Total: 45.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Commanders
- Spread: Commanders -6.5 (-110)
- Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Green Bay Packers vs. Cleveland Browns
- Spread: Packers -8.5 (-110)
- Total: 41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, Sept. 21 – 4 p.m. EST Games
Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers
- Spread: Chargers -2.5 (-110)
- Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks
- Spread: Seahawks -7.5 (-105)
- Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers
- Spread: Cardinals -1.5 (-105)
- Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Dallas Cowboys vs. Chicago Bears
- Spread: Bears -1.5 (-110)
- Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday Night Football – Sept. 21
Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants
- Spread: Chiefs -5.5 (-112)
- Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Monday Night Football – Sept. 22
Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens
- Spread: Ravens -6 (-108)
- Total: 51.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
