Jayden Daniels Injury Uncertainty Impacts Commanders vs. Vikings Odds for Week 14
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels missed the team's loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football in Week 14 due to his dislocated elbow, but he appears to be nearing a return to action.
Daniels, who practiced in a limited capacity ahead of Week 13, said that if he's healthy he wants to be on the field again this season. Washington has lost seven games in a row and is out of the playoff race in the NFC, but there's a chance that Daniels could return as soon as Week 14, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
"My understanding is at least he has a chance of playing," Rapoport said. "No one has said firmly about whether he is going to be out there, but he does have a chance to get cleared four weeks from the injury, which would be great news for Washington."
Both Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter mentioned that Daniels has not been cleared for contact yet, which puts his status in question for Washington's Week 14 matchup. If Daniels is unable to go, veteran Marcus Mariota would earn yet another start for the Commanders.
Oddsmakers seem to have more faith in Washington -- and the chances of Daniels playing -- than the Vikings in Week 14. The Commanders went from 1.5-point underdogs at open to 1.5-point favorites in the latest odds for this game at DraftKings.
Washington's performance on Sunday night certainly could have impacted that, as the Commanders nearly upset the Denver Broncos in overtime.
If Daniels is able to play, the Commanders will likely close as favorites on Sunday with the Vikings struggling this season. Minnesota was shut out with Max Max Brosmer under center in Week 13, and J.J. McCarthy (concussion) is up in the air for this matchup.
This season, Daniels has completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 1,184 yards, eight scores and two picks while also adding in 54 carries for 262 yards and a pair of scores. Washington is 2-4 in his starts, and it's just 1-5 when Mariota is under center in 2025.
If Daniels can return to a full practice this week, it would bode well for his chances of suiting up on Sunday.
