Jayden Daniels Injury Update Tanks Commanders' Odds vs. Chiefs in NFL Week 8
The Washington Commanders will be without starting quarterback Jayden Daniels in Week 8 against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football.
Daniels (hamstring) reportedly has been ruled out for that matchup, paving the way for Marcus Mariota to make his third start of the 2025 season.
The odds for the Commanders vs. Chiefs matchup have changed in a major way at DraftKings Sportsbook, going from 10.5-point underdogs to 12.5-point underdogs after Daniels was reportedly ruled out.
This line movement follows a trend that we saw earlier in the week, as Washington opened as a 9.5-point underdog on Sunday night before immediately moving to 10.5 after Daniels underwent an MRI.
This season, Daniels has already missed two games and Washington is 1-1 when Mariota gets the nod. Daniels, on the other hand, has led Washington to a 2-3 record while throwing for 1,031 yards, eight scores and one pick.
There are major playoff implications on the line for the Commanders in the coming weeks, as at 3-4, Washington is in danger of falling out of the playoff picture in the NFC. These odds suggest that the Commanders will be 3-5 through eight weeks, and it's unclear if Daniels will be able to return in Week 9.
Washington dropped from +1800 to +5500 to win the Super Bowl after losing to Chicago and Dallas in the last two weeks, and it's in serious danger of missing the playoffs in a loaded NFC just one season after making the NFC title game.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.