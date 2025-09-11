Is Jayden Reed Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Commanders vs. Packers)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed is dealing with a foot injury, but he is off the team's injury report and expected to play in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders.
Reed reportedly has been dealing with a Jones fracture in his foot, making this a tough turnaround on Thursday Night Football.
However, the Packers wideout made a big impact in Week 1, catching three passes and a touchdown in Green Bay’s win over the Detroit Lions.
With Reed off the injury report, the Packers should use him, Matthew Golden, Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks at wideout on Thursday night.
Here’s how I’d bet on Reed in the prop market for this game.
Best Jayden Reed Prop Bet for Week 2 vs. Commanders
Even though Reed is off the injury report and set to play in Week 2, I think he’s a player that bettors should fade on a short week.
I broke down why in SI Betting’s best props for the Packers-Commanders matchup:
Jayden Reed UNDER 43.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed finished with three catches on a team-high five targets in Week 1, but I’m fading him in Week 2.
Reed may have finished with 45 receiving yards and a score in Week 1, but he actually played the fourth-most snaps amongst Packers receivers (37.5%) against Detroit.
Right now, Reed is working his way back from a foot injury and reportedly is dealing with a Jones fracture. That means it’s likely that the Packers will limit his workload, and now he has a short week to recover and play on Thursday.
That sounds like a recipe for disaster.
Even though Reed led the team in targets in Week 1, I’m not going to expect that to happen again in Week 2, especially if his snap count is under 50 percent again.
