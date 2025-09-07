Is Jayden Reed Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lions vs. Packers)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed has been dealing with a foot injury this offseason, and he's listed as questionable for Week 1 against the Detroit Lions.
Reed returned to practice on Friday, but there have been reports that he could be dealing with a Jones fracture in his foot, which would make it tough for him to play at a high level all season long.
Last season, Reed appeared in all 17 games for the Packers, catching 55 of his 75 targets for 857 yards and six touchdowns. Green Bay drafted wide receiver Matthew Golden in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, so it's possible Reed's role could look a little different in 2025.
Still, there could be a way to back the Packers wideout in the prop market if he's able to suit up on Sunday.
Best Jayden Reed Prop Bet for Week 1 vs. Lions
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Jayden Reed OVER 34.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
Earlier this week, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan shared why he's believing in Reed if he's able to suit up in Week 1:
I am a little bit confused by the complete lack of faith in Jayden Reed this season. People forget that he led the Packers in receptions (55) and yards (857) last season, yet his season-long numbers and Week 1 prop bets are on the low end of things. I understand the Packers drafted Matthew Golden this offseason, but that should do nothing but open things up for Reed on the other side of the field. He averaged 50.4 receiving yards per game last season, and if he comes anywhere close to that number on Sunday, this bet will be a winner.
Reed's injury could end up spoiling this prop, but if the Packers decide that the wideout is good to go, it's certainly possible he's in the mix to clear this line. Ultimately, Reed's pain tolerance -- and ability to avoid re-aggravating his foot issue -- may be more important than the actual number when it comes to this prop.
