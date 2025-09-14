Is Jaylen Waddle Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Patriots vs. Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is off the injury report and expected to play against the New England Patriots in Week 2 despite dealing with a shoulder injury.
Waddle briefly left Miami’s Week 1 loss to the Indianapolis Colts with the issue, but he appears to be good to go in Week 2 against a Patriots team that will be without top cornerback Christian Gonzalez for the second week in a row.
Miami is favored at home in this matchup after a dismal showing in Week 1, so this could be a sign that Vegas expects Waddle and the Dolphins offense to bounce back.
Waddle has 39 catches for 606 yards and five scores in his career against the Patriots (eight games), so this is a matchup that he’s had a ton of success in.
When it comes to the prop market, Waddle may be worth a look despite making just four catches for 30 yards in Week 1.
Here’s how I’d bet on him against New England.
Best Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet for Week 1 vs. Patriots
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Jaylen Waddle Anytime TD (+190)
I do think there’s some serious value in backing Waddle or Tyreek Hill in the prop market on Sunday – even though Miami scored just eight points in Week 1.
The Patriots allowed 362 passing yards to Geno Smith and the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1, and with Gonzalez still out, this secondary is much weaker than it was expected to be coming into the season.
Waddle didn’t have a great game in Week 1, but he was also limited to just 64.6 percent of the team’s snaps because of his shoulder issue. Since he’s off the injury report, bettors shouldn’t expect that to be a problem in Week 2.
In his career against the Patriots at home (four games), Waddle has dominated. He has 24 catches for 361 yards and has scored four touchdowns (one in every game) against them.
At +190 to hit paydirt in Week 2, Waddle is worth a look for a Miami offense that is a prime bounce-back candidate.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.