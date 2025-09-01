Jessica Pegula vs. Barbora Krejčíková Prediction, Odds for US Open Quarterfinals
World No. 4 Jessica Pegula has dominated at the 2025 US Open as she aims to get back to the final – where she lost to No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in 2024.
Pegula is set as a favorite in the quarterfinals on Tuesday against Barbora Krejčíková, who has knocked off two Americans, including No. 10 Emma Navarro to make her first appearance in a US Open quarterfinal since 2021.
Krejčíková won Wimbledon in 2024, so she has experience in important matches with a ton at stake, but can she knock off Pegula at the Grand Slam where she’s historically performed at her best?
Let’s dive into the odds, each player’s path to this match and my prediction for Tuesday’s quarterfinal.
Jessica Pegula vs. Barbora Krejčíková Odds
Moneyline
- Jessica Pegula: -240
- Barbora Krejčíková: +195
Total
- 21.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
Jessica Pegula vs. Barbora Krejčíková How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 2
- Time: 11:30 a.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN+
Jessica Pegula: How Did They Get Here?
Pegula has been elite at the 2025 US Open, beating Ann Li in straight sets (6-1, 6-2) to advance to the quarterfinals.
In four matches at the US Open this year, Pegula has lost just 17 total games and has not dropped a single set. The runner-up in 2024, Pegula is playing in her third quarterfinal (she lost in the quarters in 2022) in New York in her career.
Can she take down Krejčíková, who has beaten two out of the three times that they've matched up in their careers?
Barbora Krejčíková: How Did They Get Here?
Krejčíková has gone on an impressive run at the 2025 US Open, winning in straight sets in the first two rounds before taking down Navarro in three sets and Taylor Townsend in three sets in the third and fourth rounds.
Her win against Townsend was impressive, as Krejčíková lost the first set 6-1, but then rallied to win two sets in a row and the match.
After losing to Pegula in the Australian Open in 2023, Krejčíková has won their last two meetings in 2023 (in three sets) and 2024 (in straight sets).
Jessica Pegula vs. Barbora Krejčíková Prediction and What the Odds Say
Based on the latest odds for this match – Pegula -240 – the American has an implied probability of 70.59 percent to advance to the semifinals for the second year in a row.
While Pegula has not fared well against Krejčíková in her career, I don’t see how bettors can fade her in this US Open.
The American has been on top of her game, losing no more than six games in a single match while playing three matches with four or fewer games lost. She’s now taking on Krejčíková, who has needed three sets to win each of her last two matches because she dropped the first one.
If that trend continues, I’m not sure Krejčíková will be able to battle back against Pegula, given how dominant the No. 4 player in the world has been.
I’m going to take Pegula to win this match in straight sets, which is currently set at even money at many of the best betting sites.
Pick: Pegula in Straight Sets (+100 at DraftKings)
