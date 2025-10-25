Jets vs. Bengals Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 8
The New York Jets are still seeking their first win of the 2025 NFL season, and they have an opportunity to get one in Week 8 action against the Cincinnati Bengals.
You can find my best bet for the game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to give you my top three prop bets for this AFC showdown. Let's dive into them.
Jets vs. Bengals Best NFL Prop Bets
- Ja'Marr Chase OVER 7.5 Receptions (-135) via BetMGM
- Breece Hall OVER 63.5 Rush Yards (-110) via BetMGM
- Mason Taylor Anytime Touchdown (+280) via Bet365
Ja'Marr Chase OVER 7.5 Receptions (-135)
Ja'Marr Chase's production has increased with Joe Flacco at quarterback. In Flacco's two starts with the team, Ja'Marr Chase has seen a combined 35 targets, hauling in 26 receptions. Let's bet on that streak continuing on Sunday against the Jets and bet the OVER 7.5 receptions for Chase.
Breece Hall OVER 63.5 Rush Yards (-110)
The Bengals have struggled to stop the run this season. Cincinnati ranks 29th in opponent rush EPA and 26th in opponent rush success rate. They've also allowed 4.7 yards per carry, which ranks 25th in the NFL. The Jets' best option at winning this game would be handing the ball off to their best player, and if they do that, Breece Hall will go over his rushing yards total of 63.5.
Mason Taylor Anytime Touchdown (+280)
Mason Taylor to score a touchdown is my No. 9 ranked player prop for Week 8:
The New York Jets take on a Cincinnati Bengals team this week that allows the fourth most receptions, second most receiving yards, and the most receiving touchdowns to tight ends this season. That could lead to a big game by the Jets' rookie tight end, Mason Taylor, who is second in all receiving categories for the Jets behind only Garrett Wilson. He's more than worth a bet at his +280 price tag.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
