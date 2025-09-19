Jets vs. Buccaneers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 3 (Can Tampa Bay Cover?)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to start the 2025 season with a 3-0 record when they host the New York Jets in Week 3.
New York has dropped back-to-back games to open the season, and it lost starting quarterback Justin Fields (concussion) in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills. Fields will not play in Week 3, setting the stage for veteran Tyrod Taylor to start against Tampa.
Even though the Bucs aren’t fully healthy on offense (Chris Godwin missed the team’s first two games), they have found a groove with Emeka Egbuka (three touchdown catches) making an impact at receiver.
Baker Mayfield led a comeback win over Houston in Week 2, and the former No. 1 overall pick has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league over the last few years. Can he keep things rolling as a home favorite on Sunday?
Each week at SI Betting, we’re attempting to predict the final score of each NFL game as a fun exercise to guide bettors in the total and spread bets for the week’s slate.
Using the latest odds and analysis from our NFL betting team, here’s where I’m leaning for the Jets vs. Buccaneers matchup in Week 3.
Jets vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Jets +7 (-105)
- Bucs -7 (-115)
Moneyline
- Jets: +270
- Bucs: -340
Total
- 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Even with Fields getting ruled out, this line has remained at Bucs -7, a sign that Vegas factored in that the Jets’ starting quarterback was facing an uphill battle to play in Week 3.
Tampa Bay is looking to build on a strong 2-0 straight up and against the spread record so far this season.
Jets vs. Buccaneers Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite play for this matchup in his Road to 272 column:
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have completely shut down the run game of the first two teams they faced. They have allowed their first two opponents to gain just 3.3 yards per carry, and now they get to face a Jets' offense that has run the ball on 55.05% of their plays through their first two games. If the Jets have to try to gain yards by going through the air, they're going to be in a lot of trouble with Justin Fields at quarterback.
This game is a stylistic dream for the Buccaneers, so I won't hesitate to back them as 7-point favorites.
To make matters worse for the Jets, Fields has been ruled out with a concussion, setting up veteran Tyrod Taylor to start.
This matchup is a nightmare for the Jets, who looked competent on offense in Week 1 against a Steelers run defense that has struggled in 2025 (allowing 4.4 yards per carry), before scoring just 10 points in Week 2.
Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay offense should be able to put up points against a Jets squad that has surprisingly allowed 30 or more points in back-to-back games.
Final Score Prediction: Bucs 26, Jets 17
