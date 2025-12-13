Jets vs. Jaguars Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 15 (How to Bet Trevor Lawrence)
The Jacksonville Jaguars have an inside track on a spot in the NFL Playoffs as they've strung together four straight wins. They can build on that and put them in the conversation for the No. 1 seed in the conference if they can beat the New York Jets as big-time favorites on Sunday.
You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to give you my top three player props, including two on Trevor Lawrence.
Jets vs. Jaguars Best NFL Prop Bets
- Trevor Lawrence UNDER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (+100)
- Trevor Lawrence to Throw an Interception (+112)
- Adonai Mitchell Anytime Touchdown (+410)
Trevor Lawrence UNDER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (+100)
The Jacksonville Jaguars have leaned on their run game of late, running the ball on 48.07% of their plays over the past three weeks. This weekend, with them being set as significant favorites, they may not need to rely on Trevor Lawrence to throw the ball, especially when they get to the red zone. Lawrence has only had 2+ passing touchdowns in five games this season, so I'm surprised we can bet the under on 1.5 passing touchdowns for him at +100.
Trevor Lawrence to Throw an Interception (+112)
Trevor Lawrence has 11 interceptions this season, and he has a bad throw percentage of 15.4%. I think there's around a 50% chance of him throwing a 12th interception on Sunday, so betting on this wager at +112 odds holds some value.
Adonai Mitchell Anytime Touchdown (+410)
Adonai Mitchell has been the Jets' main target over the past two weeks. He has a combined 18 targets in their last two games, hauling in nine receptions of 126 yards and a touchdown. While he may not have a good quarterback throwing him the ball this week, you have to like getting the chance to bet on the Jets' top pass-catching target at north of 4-1 odds to find the end zone.
With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer, you can place a $5 wager and win $150 in bonus bets. Create your new FanDuel account today to lock in this impressive welcome offer from one of the top sportsbooks in the nation.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!