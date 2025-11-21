Jets vs. Ravens Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 12 (Baltimore Big Favorites)
The Baltimore Ravens are looking to make it five wins in a row when they host the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon.
The Ravens started the season 1-5 but are climbing their way back into the playoff picture, while the Jets are coming off a loss in New England after two straight wins.
The oddsmakers have the Ravens as big home favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 12 matchup.
Jets vs. Ravens Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Jets +13.5 (-112)
- Ravens -13.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Jets: +650
- Ravens: -1000
Total
- 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The line has moved just a half point since the odds opened for this one. The Ravens went from -14 to -13.5 while the total remains the same.
Can the Ravens cover at home?
Jets vs. Ravens Final Score Prediction
I broke down this game earlier this week in the Jets vs. Ravens betting preview:
It’s hard for any team to cover 14 points in today’s NFL. While the Ravens look like a far superior team to the Jets, winning by two touchdowns isn’t as easy as it sounds.
The Jets have been a tough out this season, too, going 6-4 against the spread and 3-1 on the road. They covered by half a point last week, and have lost by 14 points or more just twice this season.
The Ravens might be able to dominate at home, but I’ll take the Jets at +14 in this one.
Pick: Jets +14 (-108)
Baltimore wasn’t able to pull away from the Browns or Vikings on the road, but they did cover as -7.5 favorites in Miami and beat the Bears by 14 prior to that.
I still think the Jets can keep it close enough, though, even if it is a backdoor cover.
Final Score Prediction: Ravens 27, Jets 17
