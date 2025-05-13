Jets vs. Stars Prediction, Odds and Best NHL Prop Bet for Game 4
The Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars will face off in Game 4 of their series on Tuesday night, in what is the sole NHL game of the day.
The Stars enter the game with a 2-1 series lead, with a chance to take a commanding series lead tonight. If they win, they'll head to Winnipeg in Game 5 with a chance to close out the series and advance to the Western Conference Final.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this Central Division showdown.
Jets vs. Stars Odds, Puck Line, and Total for Game 4
Run Line
- Jets +1.5 (-195)
- Stars -1.5 (+162)
Moneyline
- Jets +135
- Stars -160
Total
- 5.5 (Over -120/Under +100)
Jets vs. Stars How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 13
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Series: Stars lead 2-1
Jets vs. Stars Best Prop Bet
The obvious player to bet on to score a goal tonight on the Stars is Mikko Rantanen, who has been electric so far this postseason. Instead, I'm going to target Roope Hintz, who has the 10th highest expected goals in the playoffs so far at 4.4. I think he has the best value amongst all potential goal scorers in this game at north of 2-1 odds.
Jets vs. Stars Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Top Shelf Picks, I broke down why I'm backing the Jets to win tonight:
The Stars have been the far better team in this series from a metrics standpoint. They have an expected goal differential of +1.3 per 60 minutes of 5-on-5 play. I'll admit I had doubts about this team heading into the postseason, but their play on both ends of the ice, especially on offense, has been impressive.
I still don't believe in Connor Hellebuyck. Despite recording a shutout in Game 2, he followed that up by allowing five goals on 26 shots in Game 3. His road starts continue to be significantly worse in the postseason than he plays at home, so with tonight's game in Dallas, I have no faith he will have his best stuff tonight.
Pick: Stars -140
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
