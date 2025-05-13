Top Shelf Picks: Best NHL Bets and Props Today (Bet Stars to Win Pivotal Game 4 vs. Jets)
We have just one NHL Playoff game to watch and bet on Tuesday night as the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs get an extra day of rest before their Game 5.
That leaves a Game 4 showdown between the Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets set to take place tonight. I have a bet locked in on a side and a player prop for tonight's game. Let's dive into them.
Best NHL Bets Today
- Stars (-140) vs. Jets via Caesars
- Roope Hintz Anytime Goal (+220) via BetMGM
Jets vs. Stars Prediction
The Stars have been the far better team in this series from a metrics standpoint. They have an expected goal differential of +1.3 per 60 minutes of 5-on-5 play. I'll admit I had doubts about this team heading into the postseason, but their play on both ends of the ice, especially on offense, has been impressive.
I still don't believe in Connor Hellebuyck. Despite recording a shutout in Game 2, he followed that up by allowing five goals on 26 shots in Game 3. His road starts continue to be significantly worse in the postseason than he plays at home, so with tonight's game in Dallas, I have no faith he will have his best stuff tonight.
Pick: Stars -140
Jets vs Stars Prop Bet
The obvious player to bet on to score a goal tonight on the Stars is Mikko Rantanen, who has been electric so far this postseason. Instead, I'm going to target Roope Hintz, who has the 10th highest expected goals in the playoffs so far at 4.4. I think he has the best value amongst all potential goal scorers in this game at north of 2-1 odds.
Pick: Roope Hintz Anytime Goal (+220)
