Is Jimmy Butler Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Warriors vs. Heat)
Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler's status is up in the air for Wednesday night's matchup against the Miami Heat.
Butler and the Warriors played the front end of a back-to-back on Tuesday against the Orlando Magic, losing despite the fact that he and Steph Curry combined for 67 points. Butler played 38 minutes in that game, and the veteran was noncommittal when asked about his status for Wednesday's contest.
It may be tough to ask Butler and Curry to play in both of these games, especially since Curry cast some doubt on his status by mentioning that he has tweaked his ankle in back-to-back games.
ESPN's Anthony Slater speculated that the Warriors' rotation on Tuesday set up for the team to rest veterans like Curry and Butler on Wednesday. Miami is Butler's former team, so there is a chance he could end up giving it a go in this matchup.
Regardless, the Warriors have yet to release an injury report for Wednesday's matchup, but the latest betting odds are foreshadowing a rest day for some of their star players.
DraftKings Sportsbook has the Warriors set as 6.5-point road underdogs in Miami against a Heat team that won't have All-Star Tyler Herro (foot/ankle) in the lineup. Golden State is just 4-7 on the road this season, and it lost the lone game that Butler has sat out in the 2025-26 campaign.
Butler has played in three of the Warriors' four back-to-backs this season, but he may be facing an uphill battle to play in this game after a 38-minute night on Tuesday.
Ultimately, bettors should wait for Golden State to release an official injury report before betting on this game, but it appears that oddsmakers are bracing for Butler and Curry to sit against Miami.
