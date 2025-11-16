Is J.J. McCarthy Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bears vs. Vikings)
Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy is dealing with a hand injury, wearing padding in practice this week.
However, the second-year quarterback is off the injury report and expected to play on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
McCarthy has only made four starts this season, leading the Vikings to a 2-2 record in those games, but he did orchestrate a comeback win over Chicago in Week 1.
In that game, McCarthy completed 65.0 percent of his passes for 143 yards, two scores and a pick while also rushing for 25 yards and a score. This season, the former first-round pick is completing just 53.7 percent of his passes and has thrown for 692 yards, five scores and six picks in four games.
Still, with McCarthy expected to start in this game, the Vikings are three-point favorites at home against Chicago.
The Bears (6-3) have won back-to-back games and are currently in the playoff picture in the NFC.
Minnesota is hoping to get back in the playoff mix with a win on Sunday, but it'll need McCarthy to play much better than he has to open this season. Minnesota entered the week as a 3-point favorite, so the odds at DraftKings haven't really moved ahead of Sunday's kickoff.
