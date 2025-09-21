Is J.J. McCarthy Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bengals vs. Vikings)

Vikings QB Carson Wentz will start today vs. the Bengals and, simultaneously, make history. Wentz will become the first QB to start for six different teams in six consecutive seasons.

🏈2020: Eagles

🏈2021: Colts

🏈2022: Commanders

🏈2023: Chiefs

🏈2024: Rams

🏈2025: Vikings pic.twitter.com/5TuQJhZNWS