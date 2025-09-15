Bengals-Vikings Week 3 Odds Shift After Latest J.J. McCarthy Injury Report
The Minnesota Vikings are bracing to be without starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy in Week 3 of the NFL season against the Cincinnati Bengals.
According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, McCarthy is dealing with an ankle sprain and could miss Week 3. If he does, Carson Wentz will get the start in his place.
Oddsmakers have already made an adjustment to the odds for the Bengals-Vikings matchup in Week 3. Minnesota was a 4.5-point favorite earlier on Monday, but DraftKings has moved the team down to a three-point favorite with McCarthy ailing.
On the bright side for Vikings fans, it appears that McCarthy avoided a serious injury, although Kevin O'Connell would not commit to a timetable for return to the former first-round pick.
The Vikings are 1-1 in the 2025 season after losing on Sunday Night Football to the Atlanta Falcons. McCarthy struggled in that game, throwing for just 158 yards and two interceptions while leading the Vikings to just six points.
He's thrown for under 160 yards in each of his starts to open the 2025 season, and it's possible his ankle issue contributed to his poor showing in Week 2.
Minnesota is third in the odds to win the NFC North this season at +650 and has fallen to +6000 to win the Super Bowl.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
