Joe Burrow Injury Initially Tanks Bengals' Super Bowl Odds
UPDATE: Joe Burrow is questionable to return with a toe injury. The Bengals' Super Bowl odds remain at +3500, which is where they dropped to from +2500 after Burrow was injured.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow exited Sunday's Week 2 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars with what appears to be a lower leg injury.
Burrow limped to the locker room after taking a sack and remaining on the ground in the first half. The Bengals are currently trailing the Jaguars after winning their Week 1 matchup with the Cleveland Browns.
Following Burrow's injury, oddsmakers at DraftKings adjusted the Bengals' odds to win the Super Bowl in a big way.
Cincinnati was +2500 to win the Super Bowl after Week 1, but that has changed. The Bengals are now +3500 at DraftKings and could fall further if Burrow's injury is severe.
As of this writing, the Bengals quarterback had not returned to the team's Week 2 game.
This story will be updated with Burrow's latest status and the odds for the Bengals to win it all.
