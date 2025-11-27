Is Joe Burrow Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bengals vs. Ravens)
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to start on Thanksgiving night against the Baltimore Ravens.
Burrow has been out since Week 2 after undergoing surgery on a turf toe injury that he suffered against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former No. 1 overall pick appeared to be close to a return in Week 12 against the New England Patriots, as he was listed as questionable after practicing in full during the week.
Now, Burrow is set to return, and he's not going to let his injury hold him back -- even with the Bengals sitting at 3-8 in the 2025 season.
“You look at it from my perspective — I am a football player," Burrow said. "If I get hurt, I am going to go through the rehab process, and then I am going to let everyone know when I can play.
“I will not ever go to someone and say, ‘Yeah, I’m healthy, but I’m not going out there and play.' I am never ever going to live my life being scared that something may happen.”
Burrow's return is a major boost for the Bengals, who are three games back of the Ravens in the AFC North standings.
Oddsmakers are buying the Bengals with Burrow back in the lineup, as they've gone from +8.5 in the opening odds for this game to +7 against Lamar Jackson and company. Cincy is just 1-8 with Burrow out of the lineup this season, but it won both of the games he started to open the campaign.
Burrow completed just 58.3 percent of his passes for 189 yards and two scores in two appearances earlier this season. He missed a lot of the team's Week 2 win over Jacksonville, with Jake Browning quarterbacking the Bengals to a win in that matchup.
DraftKings has the Bengals at +5000 to come back and win the AFC North this season.
