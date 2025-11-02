Is Joe Flacco Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bears vs. Bengals)
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 9 matchup with the Chicago Bears, but he's expected to start.
Flacco is dealing with an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, but according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, there was optimism after Thursday's practice that Flacco would be able to play for a Cincy team that desperately needs a win to stay in the playoff race in the AFC.
Having Flacco under center is massive boost for the Bengals, as Jake Browning struggled mightily in his starts filling in for the injured Joe Burrow earlier this season.
In three starts with Cincy, Flacco has completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 784 yards, seven touchdowns and zero interceptions. He's looked much better than he did earlier this season with the Cleveland Browns.
The Bears are just 15th in the NFL in EPA/Pass, so this could be a favorable matchup for Flacco if he's able to gut this game out despite his injury.
Earlier this week, I shared an anytime touchdown scorer pick for Week 9 that I love with Flacco under center on Sunday.
Best Bengals Prop Bet for Week 9 with Joe Flacco Starting
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Ja’Marr Chase Anytime TD (-125) – Peter Dewey
I know, I’m getting boring this week with such a chalky pick, but I can’t pass up Ja’Marr Chase – even at this price – in Week 9.
The Chicago Bears have allowed 16 passing touchdowns in seven games this season, the third-most passing scores allowed in the NFL. Chicago may rank 15th in the NFL in EPA/Pass, but it’s allowed the fourth-most net yards per pass attempt this season.
Chase has thrived since the Bengals traded for Joe Flacco, catching 38 of his 54 targets for 346 yards and two scores in three games. Chase has at least 10 catches and at least 12 targets in every game with Flacco under center. I still like this prop even if Jake Browning starts, as Chase’s target share is still the biggest in the NFL.
Over the last two weeks, he’s been targeted a whopping 42 times.
There is no receiver in the NFL seeing that kind of volume on a week-to-week basis, and Chase has scored five times already this season despite playing with Flacco and Jake Browning for most of the season.
