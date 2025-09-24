John Mateer Injury Causes Massive Shift in 2025 Heisman Trophy Odds
Some massive injury news shook up the Heisman Trophy odds this week, as Oklahoma Sooners star quarterback John Mateer reportedly is out indefinitely as he needs surgery on his injured right hand.
Mateer had been one of the frontrunners to win the Heisman this season, sitting atop the odds board with Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza after Week 4. Now, he's seen his odds plummet at BetMGM Sportsbook.
As of Wednesday morning, Mateer has fallen to +2200 to win the Heisman at BetMGM after originally sitting at +700 odds. That's a massive drop off, and it's a sign that oddsmakers don't expect the Oklahoma quarterback to play enough in the 2025 season to capture the Heisman.
There has been other movement in the Heisman market as well, as Mendoza is now the favorite in the market at +650 odds (was originally +900 at BetMGM).
There is still a long way to go in the 2025 season, so the fact that Mendoza is only a +650 favorite suggests that the Heisman race is still wide open. However, Mateer -- who had the third-most handle at BetMGM to win the award -- is likely out of the conversation if he misses several games.
Oklahoma is currently the No. 7 team in the country and has a bye in Week 5. After that, it'll face Kent State on Oct. 4 before a massive Red River Rivalry matchup with Texas on Oct. 11. It's highly unlikely that Mateer will play in the matchup against Texas after having surgery less than a month before.
For Heisman bettors, this is one of the more wide open markets in recent memory, which means each week could swing things in favor of a new candidate.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
