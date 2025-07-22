Is Jonquel Jones Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Fever vs. Liberty)
New York Liberty star Jonquel Jones has not played since June 19 due to an ankle injury, but she's not listed on the injury report on Tuesday night against the Indiana Fever.
The Liberty are favored by 11.5 points against Indiana in the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, and a big reason for that is the injury report for both teams.
Jones is off the injury report for the Liberty while Caitlin Clark has been ruled out for the Fever. The Fever are just 4-6 in the 10 games that Clark has missed in the 2025 season.
Getting Jones back is huge for New York, as the team is 8-1 with her in the lineup this season, and the lone loss came in a game that Jones suited up for less than 10 minutes because of her ankle.
Overall, the Liberty are 15-6 this season (7-5 without Jones) and hold the No. 2 seed in the WNBA standings. The reigning WNBA Finals MVP makes a huge impact on both ends for the Liberty, so getting her back for the stretch run of the regular season would be huge for the team's chances of repeating as WNBA champs.
In nine games in the 2025 season, Jones is averaging 12.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from 3.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.