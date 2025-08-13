Is Jordin Canada Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Dream vs. Storm)
Atlanta Dream guard Jordin Canada is having one of the best seasons of her WNBA career, but she has been ruled out for Wednesday night's matchup against the Seattle Storm with a leg injury.
Canada left Atlanta's last game early, and it's currently unclear how long she'll be out. It's worth noting that Canada missed the start of the 2025 season with a knee injury.
Even with Canada out, the Dream are still the favorite in this matchup against Seattle. Atlanta has gone 10-7 straight up on the road, and it's been one of the best teams in the W this season, winning 20 of its first 31 games.
Getting Canada back in the lineup for the stretch run of the season would be huge for Atlanta, as the veteran guard is averaging 12.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game while shooting 40.2 percent from the field and 30.3 percent from beyond the arc.
Here's a breakdown of how I'm betting on the Dream in the prop market with Canada out on Wednesday.
Best Atlanta Dream Prop Bet vs. Seattle Storm
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Allisha Gray OVER 16.5 Points (-110)
Atlanta All-Star Allisha Gray has scored 17 or more points in four straight games, and she’s averaging an impressive 18.9 points per game this season.
Gray has been ultra-efficient this season as well, shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from 3. This line has gone down with the return of Howard, but I think Gray is being undervalued as a scorer against a Seattle team that has slipped from second to fifth in defensive rating during this losing streak.
Overall in 2025, Gray has 18 games with 17 or more points.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
