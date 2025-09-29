Is Justin Fields Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jets vs. Dolphins)
After missing Week 3 of the 2025 season with a concussion, New York Jets starting quarterback Justin Fields is set to return in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins.
According to Jets head coach Aaron Glenn, Fields is good to start on Monday, which should be a boost to the New York offense, especially on the ground.
The Jets are 0-3 in the 2025 season, but they've lost two games on last-second field goals in the first three weeks. Fields nearly led the Jets to a win in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he ran for a pair of scores in that matchup.
With Fields active for this Week 3 battle, the Jets have moved from three-point underdogs to 2.5-point underdogs in the latest odds at DraftKings. Miami is also winless, so both of these teams have their backs against the wall in Week 4.
Here's a pick that I have for Fields in the prop market, as he may be undervalued to find the end zone in his first start back.
Best Justin Fields Prop Bet in Week 4 vs. Dolphins
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Justin Fields Anytime TD (+205)
Earlier today, I shared in my best anytime touchdown scorer picks for this game why Fields is worth a look:
The Dolphins have allowed the most rushing touchdowns to quarterbacks (three) this season while allowing 82 rushing yards on 21 attempts.
Fields is going to run the ball a ton in just about any matchup, but the Jets may scheme a few more runs for their young quarterback in such a favorable matchup.
In the lone game he finished this season, Fields found the end zone twice against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He then ran for 49 yards on five carries before exiting early against Buffalo. He’s a great bet at +205 to score this week.
