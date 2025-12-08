Is Justin Herbert Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Eagles vs. Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is listed as questionable on Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles after undergoing surgery on a broken bone in his left hand.
Herbert suffered the injury in Week 13 against the Las Vegas Raiders, but he returned to finish the game with a glove on his hand. Even though he had surgery, Herbert has said all week that he plans to play in this matchup.
Oddsmakers seem to be buying that Herbert is going to suit up in Week 14, as the odds for this matchup have jumped around after opening at Eagles -1.5. After shifting towards Philly early in the week, the line has settled at Eagles -1.5 (on the road), a sign that Herbert should be good to go on Monday.
Earlier in the week, DraftKings Sportsbook had moved the odds a whole 1.5 points, as the Eagles were three-point favorites last Monday morning.
The Chargers are still in the mix for the AFC West in the 2025 season, but they need some losses from the Denver Broncos to make it happen. Los Angeles (8-4) could really improve its playoff chances with a win over an Eagles team that appears to be in a prime spot spot to win the NFC East after Dallas lost on Thursday to the Detroit Lions.
This season, Herbert has completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 2,842 yards, 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Even with the hand injury in Week 13, Herbert completed 15 of his 20 passes for 151 yards and two scores.
The odds for this game should remain at Eagles -1.5 if Herbert plays, but if he ends up getting ruled out, this line will skyrocket in favor of Philly in Week 14.
