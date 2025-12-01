Justin Herbert Injury Update Shifts Eagles vs. Chargers Odds for NFL Week 14
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a break in his left hand on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, and he'll undergo surgery on the issue on Monday.
Even though Herbert suffered the injury early in the team's win over the Las Vegas Raiders, he returned to action with a glove on his hand and led the Chargers to a dominant 31-14 victory. The star quarterback doesn't think he'll miss any time, as he said on Sunday that he's "treating it as if I'm playing" against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Chargers play on Monday Night Football in Week 14, so Herbert will have an extra day to get ready to start. If he doesn't play, Trey Lance would likely get the start for the Chargers.
Oddsmakers are concerned about Herbert's status in this game, as they've shifted the latest odds for the Eagles vs. Chargers matchup. Even with Los Angeles at home, it opened as a 1.5-point underdog late on Sunday night. DraftKings Sportsbook has since moved the odds a whole 1.5 points, as the Eagles are three-point favorites on the road as of Monday morning.
This is a sign that the betting market is at least skeptical that Herbert will play, and it could also signal that the Chargers may not be as effective with the star quarterback banged up. Herbert was able to take a few snaps from under center on Sunday, but it's unclear how his hand will respond after surgery.
For an example, Aaron Rodgers is dealing with three fractures in his wrist and was relegated to the shotgun in the Pittsburgh Steelers' loss to Buffalo in Week 13. Could Herbert be in a similar situation if he plays in Week 14? It's certainly possible.
This line will be worth monitoring throughout the week, especially since the Chargers won't need to release and official practice report until Thursday. Los Angeles is 8-4 and is firmly in a wild card spot in the AFC at this point in the season.
