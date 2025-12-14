Is Justin Herbert Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chargers vs. Chiefs)
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is dealing with a broken left hand, but he played through the injury in Week 14 against the Philadelphia Eagles despite having surgery a week before the game.
Herbert was able to practice again ahead of Week 15, and he's off the Chargers' injury report for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
This is a huge game for the Chargers (9-4) as they could clinch the tiebreaker over Kansas City and put themselves one step closer to clinching a playoff spot in the AFC. Herbert has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL this season, throwing for 2,981 yards, 22 touchdowns and 11 picks while also carrying the ball 67 times for 419 yards and a score.
However, it's worth noting that he completed just 46.2 percent of his passes in the team's overtime win against Philly in Week 14.
Oddsmakers have set the Chargers as 5.5-point road underdogs in this game, but they already upset the Chiefs in Week 1 of the 2025 season. Herbert was great in that game, throwing for 318 yards and three scores while adding another 32 yards on the ground.
Los Angeles is currently in the No. 5 spot in the AFC, and NFL.com's playoff picture gives the Chargers a 92 percent chance to make the postseason if they knock off Kansas City in Week 15.
In addition to that, DraftKings has the Chargers at -340 to make the playoffs, which is good for an implied probability of 77.27 percent.
With Herbert set to go in this matchup, the Chargers could be a worthwhile bet as underdogs. Earlier this week, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan shared why he's backing L.A. (when it was a 4.5-point underdog) in this game in his
Road to 272 column -- where he bets on every game, every week:
I'm surprised to see the Chiefs are 4.5-point favorites in this spot. Not only have they already lost to the Chargers this season, and they have a losing record, but they have only five wins all season that have come by 5+ points. The betting market continues to evaluate the Chiefs as if they're the Chiefs of cold, but they're now on a four-game losing streak and have proven they are a different football team in 2025.
I wouldn't be shocked to see if the Chiefs win, but there's no way I can back this team to win by margin when facing a team that's currently in the playoff picture.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.