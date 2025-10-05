Is Juwan Johnson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Giants vs. Saints)
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson is listed as questionable for Week 5 against the New York Giants due to an ankle injury.
Johnson appeared to suffer the injury in the Saints' Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills, but he did finish the game. Then, Johnson missed Wednesday's practice before logging limited sessions to close the week.
So, he's a bit of a game-time decision on Sunday against New York.
It's worth noting that the Saints activated tight ends Taysom Hill and Foster Moreau to play in Week 5, which could end up cutting into Johnson's time even if he does suit up.
Still, the 29-year-old has been one of the best weapons for New Orleans this season, catching 22 of his 31 targets for 204 yards and a touchdown. He could have a big day if he's able to suit up in Week 5.
Best Juwan Johnson Prop Bet for Week 5 vs. Giants
Earlier this week, SI's NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite anytime touchdown scorer pick, and he's targeting Johnson -- if he plays -- against New York:
Juwan Johnson Anytime TD (+245)
Juwan Johnson has seen the third most targets this season amongst tight ends with 31, behind only Jake Ferguson and Trey McBride.
Now, he gets to face a Giants team that has given up the 10th most receptions to tight ends this season.
The New Orleans Saints' quarterback, Spencer Rattler, hasn't been as bad as you may think. Now that he gets to face a relatively soft Giants defense, he's going to get plenty of opportunities to throw to Johnson, especially in the red zone.
This is a great dark horse touchdown bet at +245.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
