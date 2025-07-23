Is Kahleah Copper Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Dream vs. Mercury)
Phoenix Mercury star guard Kahleah Copper is set to return to action on Wednesday against the Atlanta Dream, as she is no longer listed on the team’s injury report.
Copper has appeared in just six games this season after dealing with a couple of injuries. She returned from a knee injury that kept her sidelined for the early part of the year before a hamstring injury kept her off the court since July 3.
Her availability marks a significant development for the Mercury, who are currently second in the WNBA standings at 15-7.
Copper has made a strong impact when she’s been healthy, averaging 16.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. She’s shooting an efficient 42.5 percent from the field and a scorching 44.8 percent from 3-point range. Her explosiveness and scoring ability add another layer to a Mercury offense that has remained potent even in her absence.
Copper returned to practice on Tuesday alongside forward Satou Sabally, who is also expected to play Wednesday after missing time with an ankle injury. The timing couldn’t be better for Phoenix, which has been navigating a tough stretch of the schedule with several key players sidelined.
Oddsmakers have Phoenix listed as 7.5-point favorites over the Dream with two of their top scorers back in the mix.
The Dream, meanwhile, come into the matchup looking to turn things around after dropping three of their last four games. At 13-10, Atlanta sits second in the Eastern Conference.
Dream vs. Mercury Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Dream +7.5 (+164)
- Mercury -7.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- Dream (-265)
- Mercury (+210)
Total
- Over 165 (-110)
- Under 165 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.