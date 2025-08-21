Keegan Bradley Isn’t Favored in Odds to Make the U.S. Ryder Cup Team
In the golf world, discourse abounds on who U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley will pick with his six captain’s selections.
Now, the betting market is getting involved and the odds don't favor Bradley to select himself.
With Bradley slated to make his selection this coming Wednesday afternoon, DraftKings Sportsbook dropped odds on which specific players will be on the team and, somewhat surprisingly, Bradley isn’t among the outright favorites.
Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa have the shortest odds at -2500 at DK, followed by Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay at -400 and Ben Griffin at -340.
This is where things get interesting.
Cameron Young has the next shortest odds at -140 followed by Bradley and Chris Gotterup at +200. A month ago, Bradley seemed poised to become the first playing captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963. He won the Travelers in Championship in late June and is currently 11th in the Ryder Cup standings and is the 13th-ranked player in the world.
However, he’s finished outside the Top 20 in all but one of his last five events and missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship, which was, ironically, won by Young. Since then, Young has ascended to a likely pick, leaving Bradley on the outside.
Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Russell Henley, Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau have already clinched the six automatic qualifying positions. Bradley has consistently said he would only play if he earned a guaranteed spot. If he were to win the Tour Championship this weekend, it would be hard not to pick himself. But the odds don’t imply that will happen as he's +3500 at DK.
Gotterup won the Scottish Open and finished third at the British Open. He and Young are both playing in the Tour Championship, as are Thomas, Morikawa, Burns, Cantlay and Griffin. Much could change based on what happens at the Tour Championship.
Maverick McNealy is also in the Tour Championship and is +230 to make the team. Jordan Spieth missed the cut ahead of the BMW Championship and is +400 to be selected.
It’s an interesting thought exercise for golf fans trying to decipher how Bradley will round out his team. The general consensus has shifted away from Bradley holding two roles as his play has slipped, and the odds back it up.
Young, from Westchester, N.Y., relatively close to Bethpage Black where the Ryder Cup is being held in September, has been on fire recently, earning his first PGA Tour win, and finished fifth at the St. Jude and 11th at the BMW. His prowess off the tee fits Bethpage and he’s become a reliable putter.
The final captain's pick remains up in the air. The odds suggest four players are competing for one spot, with Bradley still in the mix. But it's Young's spot to lose at this point.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.