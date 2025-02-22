Kentucky vs. Alabama Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Saturday, Feb. 22
Two teams in desperate need of consistency meet in SEC action on Saturday night.
Alabama is on the heels of two straight losses to Auburn and Missouri over the last week, but now get a banged up Kentucky team that is trying to weather the injury bug ahead of a late season push.
The Crimson Tide won the first meeting in Lexington, Kentucky, and the Wildcats may be without its top two guards again in Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson.
Let’s get you ready for this high level SEC showdown.
Kentucky vs. Alabama Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Kentucky: +8.5 (-110)
- Alabama: -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Kentucky: +285
- Alabama: -365
Total: 177.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Kentucky vs. Alabama How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, February 22nd
- Game Time: 6:00 PM EST
- Venue: Coleman Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Kentucky Record: 18-8
- Alabama Record: 21-5
Kentucky vs. Alabama Players to Watch
Kentucky
Otega Oweh: With the likes of Butler and Robinson out, Oweh has continued to shoulder a heavy offensive load for the roster, scoring 20 points in the last two games while adding rebounding chops as well, like seven in a blowout win against Vanderbilt last time out. The wing will have his hands full on both ends with Alabama’s frenetic offense, but he has upped his level in spite of the team being short-handed.
Alabama
Mark Sears: Alabama couldn’t keep up with a surging Missouri team on the road, but Sears did his part to try to get the Crimson Tide back in the game, scoring 35 points and dishing out five assists in the loss. It’s been a down year for Sears’ lofty standards, but he has evolved as a passer with his shooting downturn, upping his assist rate by more than three percent in the midst of a 10% drop in effective field goal percentage.
Kentucky vs. Alabama Prediction and Pick
Both Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson were practicing in the lead up to the game, but it seems that the two are on the wrong side of questionable heading into this game against Alabama.
This was already going to be a tricky matchup for the Wildcats, who lost 102-97 at home to the team about a month ago at full strength, and without arguably its two best players, it’ll be even more challenging.
Both offenses are elite, even with Kentucky being down the likes of Butler and Robinson the last few games the team is still tops in the SEC in effective field goal percentage. However, it’s the Crimson Tide defense that has a gear that the Wildcats don’t have.
Alabama’s ability to funnel teams to the rim is key against the Kentucky set of wings that are shooting 40% from three-point range on a top four rate in SEC play. The Crimson Tide have the lowest three-point rate allowed in the conference, and with Kentucky potentially down two key ball handlers, the team will struggle creating on the interior against the length of the home favorites.
Meanwhile, Kentucky’s defense continues to be porous. The team has been torched inside, posting the 166th best near-proximity field goal percentage allowed on the year, which will play right into Alabama’s elite rim-running offense that is engineered by Sears’ creation.
Look for the Crimson Tide to light it up on Saturday, whether Butler or Robinson is on the floor and cover the spread after two straight losses. If the spread is too high for you, angling for the Crimson Tide team total over in the neighborhood of 94.5 is also worthwhile.
PICK: Alabama -8.5 (-110, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.