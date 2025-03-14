Kentucky vs. Alabama Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for SEC Tournament Quarterfinal
Kentucky narrowly avoided the upset against Oklahoma in the second round of the SEC Tournament, and now they're set to take on the No. 5 ranked team in the country, Alabama, in the quarterfinals.
Alabama got the better of Kentucky in both of the two regular season meetings, with the latest coming in a 96-83 win back on February 22. Will the third time be the charm for the Wildcats? Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets.
Kentucky vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Kentucky +7.5 (-110)
- Alabama -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Kentucky +260
- Alabama -325
Total
- OVER 179.5 (-105)
- UNDER 179.5 (-115)
Kentucky vs. Alabama How to Watch
- Date: Friday. March 14
- Game Time: 9:30 PM EST
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Kentucky Record: 22-10 (10-8 Conference)
- Alabama Record: 24-7 (13-5 Conference)
Kentucky vs. Alabama Best Prop Bets
Kentucky Prop Bet
- Otega Oweh OVER 21.5 Points (-105) via BetMGM
With the total for the game set as high as it is, we're just going to target the top scorer for each team, take their OVER, and hope for the best. Otega is averaging 16.5 points per game this season but put up 21 points in one of the two regular season meetings between these two teams.
Alabama Prop Bet
- Mark Sears OVER 21.5 Points (-110) via BetMGM
Mark Sears went over this total in both games against Kentucky this season, putting up 30 points in one and 24 in the other. He was held to just nine points against Auburn in the regular season finale, but I expect him to bounce back in a big way tonight.
Kentucky vs. Alabama Prediction and Pick
These two teams are far too similar to do anything but bet the OVER. Two great offenses and two average-at-best defenses. They enter tonight's game ranking 14th and 18th in the country in effective field goal percentage and 166th and 188th in defensive efficiency.
On top of that, the two teams play at an extremely fast pace. Alabama averages the most possessions per game at 78.7, and Kentucky ranks 20th at 74.1. Keep in mind that the two regular season meetings between these teams ended with combined scores of 199 and 179. Expect another fast-paced, high-scoring affair tonight.
Pick: OVER 179.5 (-105) via BetMGM
