SI

Kentucky vs. Alabama Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for SEC Tournament Quarterfinal

Iain MacMillan

Alabama is a 7.5-point favorite against Kentucky in the SEC quarterfinals.
Alabama is a 7.5-point favorite against Kentucky in the SEC quarterfinals. / Will McLelland-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kentucky narrowly avoided the upset against Oklahoma in the second round of the SEC Tournament, and now they're set to take on the No. 5 ranked team in the country, Alabama, in the quarterfinals.

Alabama got the better of Kentucky in both of the two regular season meetings, with the latest coming in a 96-83 win back on February 22. Will the third time be the charm for the Wildcats? Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets.

Kentucky vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

  • Kentucky +7.5 (-110)
  • Alabama -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Kentucky +260
  • Alabama -325

Total

  • OVER 179.5 (-105)
  • UNDER 179.5 (-115)

Kentucky vs. Alabama How to Watch

  • Date: Friday. March 14
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM EST
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena
  • How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
  • Kentucky Record: 22-10 (10-8 Conference)
  • Alabama Record: 24-7 (13-5 Conference)

Kentucky vs. Alabama Best Prop Bets

Kentucky Prop Bet

With the total for the game set as high as it is, we're just going to target the top scorer for each team, take their OVER, and hope for the best. Otega is averaging 16.5 points per game this season but put up 21 points in one of the two regular season meetings between these two teams.

Alabama Prop Bet

Mark Sears went over this total in both games against Kentucky this season, putting up 30 points in one and 24 in the other. He was held to just nine points against Auburn in the regular season finale, but I expect him to bounce back in a big way tonight.

Kentucky vs. Alabama Prediction and Pick

These two teams are far too similar to do anything but bet the OVER. Two great offenses and two average-at-best defenses. They enter tonight's game ranking 14th and 18th in the country in effective field goal percentage and 166th and 188th in defensive efficiency.

On top of that, the two teams play at an extremely fast pace. Alabama averages the most possessions per game at 78.7, and Kentucky ranks 20th at 74.1. Keep in mind that the two regular season meetings between these teams ended with combined scores of 199 and 179. Expect another fast-paced, high-scoring affair tonight.

Pick: OVER 179.5 (-105) via BetMGM

As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

Home/Betting