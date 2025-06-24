Khaman Maluach 2025 NBA Draft Odds: Duke Center Projected to Bet Top-10 Pick
Former Duke University center Khaman Maluach is one of the best big man prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft, and oddsmakers are high on his stock ahead of Wednesday’s first round.
After Maluach averaged 8.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game at Duke last season (while shooting 71.2 percent from the field), he declared for the draft and is one of three Duke players who could go in the first 10 picks on Wednesday.
Cooper Flagg is the presumptive No. 1 overall pick, and wing Kon Knueppel could end up going in the top five, with his most likely landing spot looking like the Charlotte Hornets at No. 4.
Oddsmakers are expecting Maluach to go in the top-five picks, but where exactly will he land?
Here’s a look at all of his draft odds and some of the latest intel ahead of the first round on June 25.
Khaman Maluach Odds to Be a Top-5 Draft Pick
- +480
Based on these odds, Maluach has a 17.24 percent chance of landing in the top five in Wednesday’s draft.
While the big man certainly could find himself as one of the top picks – he’s one of the few players that has odds to go No. 2 and No. 3 overall in the exact pick market – it seems like he’s going to fall somewhere in the No. 6-No.8 range based on some of the latest mock drafts and his OVER/UNDER (set at 8.5).
Khaman Maluach Odds to Bet a Top-10 Draft Pick
- N/A
This is good news for the Duke star, as oddsmakers aren’t expecting him to fall out of the top 10. Maluach does not have odds in this market, likely because he’s viewed as a virtual lock to be a top-10 selection.
Khaman Maluach OVER/UNDER Draft Odds
- 8.5 (Over +182/Under -250)
ESPN’s Jonathan Givony recently mocked Maluach to the Brooklyn Nets with the No. 8 pick (he’s currently +490 to go there), leading to his OVER/UNDER being heavily juiced to be under 8.5.
Givony also didn’t rule out the Washington Wizards (No. 6) and New Orleans Pelicans (No. 7) as potential landing spots for Maluach.
“Maluach has been participating in competitive workouts for top-10 teams against other big men, aiming to showcase the improvements he has made in his skill level and physique,” Givony wrote. “Maluach received a clean bill of health from NBA doctors during his medical examination, which is significant considering his size and some minor ailments he experienced earlier during Duke's season. The Nets, drafting No. 8 right at the end of a tier of prospects before what seems to be a clear drop-off, can afford to be opportunistic and wait to see which player falls to them, whether it's Maluach, Fears, Knueppel, or someone else.
Maluach is one of the draft's youngest prospects, turning 19 on Sept. 14, and has significant room for growth both physically and skill-wise. He plays with tremendous intensity and is beloved by coaches and teammates because of his unique off-court intangibles.
His ability to anchor a defense with his wingspan and provide vertical spacing as a roller and cutter, while sprinting the floor aggressively in transition, will be attractive to any team looking for a center to build around long term, including potentially the Wizards or Pelicans, which pick at No. 6 and No. 7, respectively.”
It seems like the big man could be the first center off the board, and taking him to be drafted by the Nets pick appears to be the right play based on these odds.
Khaman Maluach Exact Draft Pick Odds
- No. 1: N/A
- No. 2: +20000
- No. 3: +3500
- No. 4: +1100
- No. 5: +1200
- No. 6: +500
- No. 7: +310
- No. 8: +490
- No. 9: +210
- No. 10: +850
It is interesting to note in Maluach’s exact pick odds that the Toronto Raptors (No. 9) appear to be the most likely landing spot for him. However, that could be due to the fact that he’s expected to go earlier, and would likely be a slam dunk for Toronto – a team making a trade – at No. 9.
Maluach makes a ton of sense from a fit perspective with the New Orleans Pelicans, as they could use him to pair with last year’s first-round pick in center Yves Missi as a perfect center pairing for the future.
More NBA Draft Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.