Kings vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League Semifinal
The Toronto Raptors find themselves in the NBA Summer League semifinals today, and they'll take on the Sacramento Kings with a spot in the final on the line.
The Raptors have strung together four straight wins, including a blowout win against the Warriors in their most recent game. The Kings have put up 94+ points in three straight games, including a 94-86 win against the Cavaliers.
Let's dive into the odds and my prediction for today's game.
Kings vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Kings +3 (-110)
- Raptors -3 (-110)
Moneyline
- Kings +130
- Raptors -155
Total
- 185.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Kings vs. Raptors How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, July 19
- Time: 4:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Thomas & Mack Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Kings record: 4-0
- Raptors record: 4-0
Kings vs. Raptors Key Players to Watch
Sacramento Kings
- Isaac Jones
Isaac Jones is fresh off a fantastic outing against the Cavaliers, where he shot 8-of-11 from the field for 17 points along with three rebounds. If he puts up a similar performance today, the Kings are going to be in a great spot.
Toronto Raptors
- Ja’Kobe Walter
Ja'Kobe Walter has put up some strong performances in the Summer League, but he was terrible in their most recent game against the Warriors. He went just 1-of-11 from the field, scoring only seven points. He needs to have a bounce-back performance tonight if the Raptors want to advance to the final
Kings vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick
Note: Before betting on NBA Summer League, it’s important to know that rotations are fluid and predicting player performance is volatile. As an avid NBA bettor, I suggest only placing small wagers for fun on these games since they are often hard to predict.
Instead of betting on either side in this game, I think the bet to make is the OVER. Both teams have been high-scoring so far in the Summer League, including the Raptors putting up 100+ points in two of their four games, and the Cavaliers have put up 94+ points in three of their four games.
Let's sit back and root for points in this Summer League semifinal.
Pick: OVER 185.5 (-110) via DraftKings
